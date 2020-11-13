Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kelepi Tanginoa had spells with Paramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles in the National Rugby League

Wakefield Trinity forward Kelepi Tanginoa has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old Australian has featured 36 times since joining the Super League side in May 2019.

"I'm delighted he has pledged his long-term future to us," chief executive Michael Carter told the club website. external-link

"As you can imagine, after the last 36 games in which he has been ever-present, he had many suitors both in England and back in the NRL."