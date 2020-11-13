Sean O'Loughlin has always been afforded great respect by the Australians, like captain Boyd Cordner

Former England captain and Great Britain lock Sean O'Loughlin is to retire at the end of 2020, ending his 19-year career at Wigan Warriors.

The 37-year-old has been a one-club player, making 457 appearances and winning 10 trophies, including four Grand Finals.

He has been limited by injury to only six outings this season, but still aims to be involved in the run-in.

"I've loved every minute of it," O'Loughlin said.

"I've always known it would be a difficult decision because it's something you love doing. To not be able to do that going forward is pretty difficult to take."

O'Loughlin has been on the winning side in cherry and white in one World Club Challenge, two Challenge Cups and three League Leaders' Shields, as well as being named in the Super League Dream Team a record seven times.

He was also consistent at international level, captaining his country and scoring five tries in 25 Tests, while also playing 11 times for Great Britain.

O'Loughlin is the brother-in-law of Andy Farrell, and uncle to the Ireland rugby union head coach's son, England fly-half Owen Farrell.

'One of the greatest to represent Wigan' - tributes

Former Wigan coach and current England boss Shaun Wane: "Sean O'Loughlin is the most special player I've ever coached. I've coached great players, but he's the stand-out.

"Everything I've won in my career has been with Lockers by my side - and I don't think I'd have won as much if he hadn't been there.

"And as good as he's been a player, he's an even better man. You couldn't meet anyone more genuine, or more humble.

"What he's done for Wigan has been outstanding, and I know he's also been proud and honoured to represent his country, whether England or Great Britain.

"I feel personally wounded for him that his career is ending without a crowd to salute him. He deserves that - but it won't take away from all he's achieved."

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan: "Sean O'Loughlin will go down as one of the greatest players to have represented Wigan Warriors Rugby League Club,"

"Sean has played his entire career at Wigan and sits seventh on the all-time Wigan appearances-made list. His leadership qualities and loyalty are legendary."

'His legacy goes far beyond loyalty' - analysis

BBC rugby league reporter Matt Newsum

Sean O'Loughlin will be remembered as one of the greatest players ever produced by the British rugby league-playing nation. It is to be hoped he will be retained in the game somehow as a sharp rugby mind.

His legacy will go far beyond his loyalty to Wigan, although that is part of his charm. He won everything at his hometown club and was popular throughout the game for the most part, particularly at his pomp as a ball-playing, hard-tackling, fearless 'warrior' that lived up to the name that adorns his club side's badge.

Imports from the southern hemisphere such as Brett Finch, Adrian Lam and Ryan Hoffman have often raved at how good he would have been in the Australian National Rugby League, and perhaps that one day may be a regret.

He has always earned their respect, whether it be at Test level or with Wigan in the World Club Challenge games.

But, there is nothing that 'Lockers' did not achieve bar international success, and his reputation as a champion player - and even more of a champion bloke - has been well-earned.