Michael McIlorum & Joel Tomkins: Catalans Dragons duo could face lengthy bans
Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum and back-rower Joel Tomkins are facing lengthy bans and will attend tribunals to answer Grade F charges from Friday's play-off win over Leeds.
Both players were sanctioned for 'other contrary behaviour', with the most severe grading - meaning a potential suspension of eight or more games.
McIlorum also received a one-match notice for a Grade B high tackle.
Unless Catalans appeal, the hooker will miss Friday's semi against St Helens.
It was the Ireland international's attempt to lift a wounded Brad Dwyer to his feet after a high tackle that prompted the disciplinary panel to issue the sanction.
Meanwhile, Tomkins was involved in an manhandling incident with Leeds full-back Richie Myler, who turned down the offer to make an allegation or complaint, but the match review still brought about a penalty notice.
The match review panel can issue penalties graded from A to F, with F carrying the most serious tariff of an eight-plus games suspension.