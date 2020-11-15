Gareth O'Brien: Castleford sign ex-Warrington, Salford and Toronto full-back on three-year deal
Castleford have completed the signing of Gareth O'Brien on a three-year deal.
The 29-year-old ex-Warrington, Salford and Toronto Wolfpack full-back joined Cas on loan in August in the wake of the Canadian side's collapse in March.
He had planned to return to Canada at the end of the Covid-hit 2020 season but the vote not to readmit Toronto to Super League forced a change of plan.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my stay at Tigers. I settled in really quickly," said O'Brien.
"It's been a difficult year for everyone, and we're a bit glad to see the back of it and all looking forward to 2021."
The adaptable O'Brien, who can also fill both half-back positions, was joining Cas for a second time, having first signed on loan from Warrington in 2013.
He has scored three tries in his eight Tigers appearances.