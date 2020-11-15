Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall won multiple honours in his 11 years at Leeds Rhinos

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed former Leeds Rhinos outside back Ryan Hall on a two-year deal starting next season.

The Great Britain and England international, 32, left Leeds in 2018 to join NRL side Sydney Roosters.

But his playing time was limited and he was released by the club in October.

"I loved my time over in Australia, it was a great experience for me and my family. But I'm back to more familiar territory now, back in England and Super League," Hall said.

"I started off under Tony Smith, he gave me my debut at Leeds and then again with England, and also he's going to hopefully give me my debut for Hull KR as well."

Hall spent 11 years at Leeds, making more than 300 Super League appearances and scoring 234 tries.

The Yorkshireman also won six Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup trophies.