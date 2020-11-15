Toronto Wolfpack: Canadian side set up crowdfunder after Super League rejection
Toronto Wolfpack have set up a crowdfunding campaign after revealing that all the club's employees have gone "several months" without being paid.
The Wolfpack had to withdraw from their inaugural Super League campaign in July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their bid to rejoin the league next season was rejected earlier this month.
That decision meant an agreement between the club and players' union to guarantee their salaries was left looking uncertain.