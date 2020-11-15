Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toronto Wolfpack attracted a crowd in excess of 9,000 for their Championship Grand Final against Featherstone last year

Toronto Wolfpack have set up a crowdfunding campaign after revealing that all the club's employees have gone "several months" without being paid.

The Wolfpack had to withdraw from their inaugural Super League campaign in July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their bid to rejoin the league next season was rejected earlier this month.

That decision meant an agreement between the club and players' union to guarantee their salaries was left looking uncertain.