Sean O'Loughlin would play his final home game for Wigan if selected, as he is retiring post-season

Betfred Super League play-off semi-final Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Veteran lock Sean O'Loughlin could make his final appearance at Wigan's DW Stadium after he was passed fit to join Adrian Lam's initial 21-man squad.

The back-rower, who last week announced his retirement at the end of the season, is also joined in the squad by hooker Amir Bourouh.

Hull are in their first semi-final since 2017, and make just one change with Jack Brown replacing Josh Jones.

Jake Connor will likely stay at full-back after impressive recent displays.

Coincidentally, Hull's last final-four play off appearance came in defeat by a Leeds side who had a similar emotional send-off for club legends in Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire.

O'Loughlin, who has already lifted four Super League titles in his career, is bidding to put a fifth winners ring on his fingers.

However, there is no time for sentiment from Warriors coach Lam when it comes to team selection, as Wigan are among the form teams.

"We'll make the decision on Thursday, probably the morning of the game," said Lam.

"The squad has been going well and it's difficult to get into that 17 at the moment. That's the way we wanted it to be and Lockers understands that."

Hull wary of 'red-hot' Wigan as home final looms

Hull have only been to one Grand Final in the summer era, losing in 2006 to the treble-winning St Helens, and only won one Premiership final nearly 30 years ago at Old Trafford under Noel 'Crusher' Cleal's guidance.

There is to be no such trip to the 'Theatre of Dreams' in 2020, as by quirk of fate the final will be held at Hull's KCOM Stadium, something not lost on skipper Danny Houghton.

"It's a massive incentive," Houghton told BBC Sport. "There's a bit of added motivation now, if we ever needed any going into a semi-final.

"If we can knock that off it would be amazing to run out at the KC on a Grand Final night, but Wigan stand in front of us.

"It will be the toughest game of the season as they're red-hot at the moment and playing really well."

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, J. Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Flower, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Bourouh, Singleton.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago, McNamara.