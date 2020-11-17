Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French, Liam Farrell, Aidan Sezer, Lachlan Coote and Paul McShane are in line to succeed last year's Steve Prescott Man of Steel award winner Jackson Hastings

Wigan's Bevan French and Liam Farrell, Huddersfield's Aidan Sezer, St Helens' Lachlan Coote and Castleford's Paul McShane are the five nominees for the 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The winner will be announced during a televised awards night on Monday.

The awards will also see young player and coach of the year announced.

Last year Wigan half-back Jackson Hastings won the award prior to his move to DW Stadium, having helped Salford to last season's Grand Final.

The Man of Steel award was inaugurated in 1977 and in 2014 was named after ex-England, Hull FC, Wakefield and St Helens full-back Steve Prescott, who died of stomach cancer the previous year.

French, 24, has featured heavily for the Cherry and Whites since his mid-season move from National Rugby League side Parramatta Eels last year and helped Wigan to this season's League Leaders' Shield along with 30-year-old Farrell.

Sezer, 29 scored seven tries and 38 goals in an impressive spell for Huddersfield this term, with 30-year-old McShane turning out in every Super League game for Cas this season.

Scotland and Great Britain international Coote, 30, helped St Helens to a Super League play-off semi-final place in his second season with the club having joined from North Queensland Cowboys from 2019.

"Games have come thick and fast and schedules have been changed at short notice," Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said.

"Throughout all that, our players have been magnificent. The commitment they have shown to their clubs and fans in such demanding circumstances has been a credit to the game.

"In these tough times, it is important that we take time to celebrate the achievements of our players."