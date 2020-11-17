Muizz Mustapha: Hull KR sign Leeds Rhinos forward on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull KR have signed forward Muizz Mustapha on a season-long loan from Super League rivals Leeds for 2021.
The 20-year-old also signed a two-year contract extension with the Emerald Headingley side on Tuesday.
He made his debut against Catalans Dragons in September and made one further appearance in 2020.
"Hull KR is a big club that's got a great coaching base and some really good players," Mustapha told the club website.