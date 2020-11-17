Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Muizz Mustapha has made two appearances for Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR have signed forward Muizz Mustapha on a season-long loan from Super League rivals Leeds for 2021.

The 20-year-old also signed a two-year contract extension with the Emerald Headingley side on Tuesday.

He made his debut against Catalans Dragons in September and made one further appearance in 2020.