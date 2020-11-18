Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Houghton won the 2016 Man of Steel, the same year he helped Hull win the Challenge Cup

Captain Danny Houghton has signed a two-year contract extension with Hull FC, as he completes his 14th season in the first-team.

Hooker Houghton, 32, made his debut for the Black and Whites against Harlequins in June 2007 and has since surpassed 350 games for his boyhood team.

He was part of the 2016 and 2017 Challenge Cup final winning sides, and was named Man of Steel in 2016 too.

"The club has always looked after me," Houghton said.

"I'm always proud to pull that jersey on. Hopefully I can continue to do that in some big games in the next couple of years."

Head coach Andy Last added: "His run threat and his footballing ability makes him a really good all-round player and we're far better for having him in the team."

The East Hull academy player will be involved on Thursday when Hull FC travel to league leaders Wigan in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

There is the incentive of a 'home' Grand Final, as the KCOM Stadium was booked for the showpiece with Old Trafford out of the reckoning on Friday, 27 November.

"To get to the Grand Final would be the icing on the cake," Houghton said. "But we know what's in front of us tomorrow - Wigan in finals footy are up there as one of the best sides at it.

"We know we are going to give it our absolute best for 80 minutes."