Sydney Roosters beat St Helens at The Totally Wicked Stadium in February's World Club Challenge

Super League have confirmed the 2021 World Club Challenge will take place later in the year than usual.

The meeting of Super League and National Rugby League champions is usually played in late February or early March.

Options are being considered to play it later in the year with the Super League season set to start later than usual due to the extended 2020 season.

Sydney Roosters beat St Helens 20-12 in February to claim a record fifth title.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is also scheduled to begin in October once the domestic seasons are completed, which will be a key factor for organisers to consider.