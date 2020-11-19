Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Thompson initially joined Leeds Rhinos on loan from Toronto Wolfpack in August and made his debut against Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos prop Bodene Thompson has signed a new two-year deal with the Super League club.

The 32-year-old New Zealander initially joined the Rhinos in August on loan from Toronto Wolfpack and spent three months at Headingley.

However, following Toronto's exit from Super League, he has now agreed a deal to stay with the Challenge Cup winners.

"It is great to have my future sorted. It has been awesome to be here," Thompson told the club website. external-link

"The first week I came here, I couldn't wait to rip in and start playing games for the club.

"I have come in and tried to do my best and I have loved every minute of it. I am very happy with the decision we have made."

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "Bodene came with an outstanding reputation and recommendation.

"He has settled into our group and become an important senior player.

"The standards he sets in training and in games are an example for our younger players and we are delighted that he has agreed a long-term contract with the club."