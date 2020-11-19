Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils centre Dan Sarginson has signed a new two-year contract to keep him with the Super League club until the end of 2023.

The 27-year-old two-time Super League winner joined the Red Devils from Wigan for the 2020 season in August 2019.

Born in Australia, Sarginson has won three England caps and made 11 appearances for Salford this term.

"We're building something special here, so it was an easy choice to sign for a few more years," Sarginson said.

"This year's been about me giving my best for the boys every week, but now going into my second year, I'll look to have even more of an influence and build on that role."

In his debut season with the Red Devils, Sarginson helped them to the 2020 Challenge Cup final, but missed the match as he had to self-isolate.

"I was gutted to miss out on Wembley this year, so hopefully we can be in another major final next season and the Challenge Cup would be perfect," he added.