Oliver Holmes has made 189 Super League appearances for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers back row Oliver Holmes has extended his contract through to the end of the 2021 season.

The 28-year old came through the Super League club's youth academy and made his senior debut in 2010.

"I want to be here from next year and beyond," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"This is the second time I've played into the last year of my contract so it's obviously going to bring the best out of me and hopefully I can earn myself a longer contract."

He added: "Every year rugby league is like a rollercoaster, but this one even more so than usual. It's been difficult for every club coming out of lockdown.

"We started the season really well but for some reason or another we couldn't quite click after lockdown."