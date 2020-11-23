Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul McShane has been with Castleford since 2015

Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane has been named as the winner of the 2020 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

The 31-year-old was in inspired form this season, despite his side finishing eighth in Super League, appearing in every game.

He is the fifth Castleford player to receive the prestigious award.

Wigan duo Bevan French and Liam Farrell had also been in contention, along with Huddersfield's Aidan Sezer and St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote.

Full list of other awards:

Coach of the Year: Wigan's Adrian Lam

Young player of the Year: Leeds centre Harry Newman

Top tackler: Huddersfield back-row forward Michael Lawrence

Top try-scorer: Leeds winger Ash Handley

Spirit of Super League award: Jointly awarded to Rob Burrow and Mose Masoe.

"The award deservedly goes to Paul McShane because he performs in every game he plays in," Man of Steel chairman Ellery Hanley said.

"He is 'Mr Dependable' and everyone holds him in the highest regard. As a player, he consistently displays bravery, skill and athleticism.

"This is a man who wears his badge of honour in every action he delivers on the rugby league field.

"The phrase 'actions speak louder than words' fits Paul McShane perfectly.

"You only have to be in his company for three minutes to discover what a gentleman and first-class human being he is. We are so lucky to have him in our game."

McShane began his career with Leeds Rhinos and joined Castleford from Wakefield in the summer of 2015.

He helped the Tigers win the League Leaders' Shield in 2017 and is contracted to the club until 2023.

A visibly-emotional McShane added: "It hasn't really sunk in yet and seems surreal, I am honoured that legends of our game think I'm worthy of this award.

"If it wasn't for my team-mates I wouldn't have been near. At the end of the day I go out and play rugby for them, I want to do my best for them and for those guys wanting me to do well it means a lot.

"There have been some tough periods throughout the year with results not going our way, but the lads have been turning up and trying their hardest and they have helped me win this award."

The 2020 women's Super League campaign was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That meant there was no successor to 2019's Woman of Steel award winner Courtney Hill.