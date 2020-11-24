Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Lewis Bienek started the 2020 season on loan with Leigh Centurions

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull FC prop Lewis Bienek on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old Ireland international made one appearance for the Black and Whites this season.

"Daryl [Powell] is one of the main reasons I wanted to sign with Cas, he's a great coach," Bienek told the club website.

"The World Cup is coming up so I want to put my best foot forward to get into the Ireland squad again and show what we can do there again."