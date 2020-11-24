Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Lane has made 45 appearances for Hull FC during the past three seasons

Back-rower Jordan Lane has signed a new two-year contract with Hull FC, keeping him with the Super League club until the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 23-year-old, who made his debut against Leeds Rhinos in March 2018, has played 13 times this year.

"There is no other place I want to be and I want to represent this club for as long as I'm able to," he said.

Meanwhile, Ryan Johnson, Charlie Patterson-Lund and Charlie Graham will all be leaving the club.

Their departures follow that of prop Lewis Bienek, who joined Castleford Tigers on Tuesday.