Suaia Matagi has been with Huddersfield since 2018

Castleford Tigers have signed Huddersfield Giants prop Suaia Matagi on a one-year loan deal.

The 32-year-old former New Zealand and Samoa international has also played for NRL clubs NZ Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.

Matagi told Tigers' website: external-link "I know a few of the boys already and played against them a few times.

"Every time we've played Castleford we always have some tough encounters and I know they are a tough, resilient team."

Head coach Daryl Powell added: "One of the areas we wanted to improve was our go-forward and our ability to dismantle defensive lines with brute strength.

"Suaia is a go-forward player who we have found difficult to handle in the past with his ability to get the ball on the floor and play it quickly.

"He's an experienced player, someone who can come in and you know what you're going to get. He goes from A to B pretty quickly and I think he will be a great addition for us."