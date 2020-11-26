Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jordan Turner had been with Huddersfield Giants since 2017

Castleford Tigers have signed Huddersfield Giants centre Jordan Turner on a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who can also play in the halves and as a loose forward, has previously had spells at Salford, Hull FC, St Helens and Canberra Raiders.

He helped Saints win the 2014 Grand Final against Wigan at Old Trafford.

"I'm excited about the coming season. I think we can really push on at the higher end of the table at the end of next year," he told Tigers' website.

"There are some really good players in the backline at Cas and I want to come in and add to that."