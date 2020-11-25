Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mason Lino played for New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle in Australia's NRL

Wakefield Trinity have signed Samoa stand-off Mason Lino from National Rugby League side Newcastle Knights on a three-year deal.

Lino, 26, was the understudy to New Zealand playmaker Shaun Johnson at the Auckland-based Warriors before joining Australian club Newcastle in 2018.

He has five tries from 34 games in the NRL, and replaces Bradford-bound Danny Brough in coach Chris Chester's squad.

"It felt like it was a really good move for me to come over," Lino said.

"Hopefully I can make a big contribution to the team. I hope I can provide some consistent and good performances in 2021 and beyond.

"I've learnt plenty in the NRL, from players I've played with and people I've worked with, so hopefully I can use that to my advantage and help the team."