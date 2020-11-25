Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC have appointed former Warrington and Huddersfield full-back Brett Hodgson as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old former Man of Steel joins the Super League club from his role as assistant coach with NRL side Wests Tigers.

Australian Hodgson replaces Andy Last, who had been in interim charge of the Black and Whites since the departure of Lee Radford in March.

Last led Hull to the play-off semi-finals before being beaten by Wigan.

More to follow.