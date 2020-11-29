Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Alex Walmsley was strapped up to play a key role against Wigan in his third Grand Final triumph with St Helens

St Helens forward Alex Walmsley is to undergo knee surgery after making light of a torn cartilage in Friday's dramatic Grand Final win over Wigan.

The 30-year-old England and Great Britain prop played despite suffering the injury in Saints' semi-final win over Catalan Dragons seven days before.

Saints hope the Yorkshireman will be fit in time for the 2021 season, which is due to start on 11 March.

Wigan's Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart also played on despite injuries.

Both backs lasted to the end of a punishing game despite suffering injuries inside the first 24 minutes of Friday's final in Hull.

England international winger Burgess, 26, broke his jaw, while England and Great Britain centre Gildart, 24, suffered a broken thumb.