Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Ashworth won the Super League Grand Final while with St Helens

Huddersfield Giants have signed England Knights forward Jack Ashworth from Super League rivals St Helens on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old made 43 appearances for St Helens and has also spent time on loan with Rochdale Hornets, Sheffield Eagles and Leigh Centurions.

Head coach Ian Watson said: "Jack is a big mobile front-rower. Everyone sees his engine, his size and his leg speed.

"He's worked his trade through the Championship into the St Helens team."

Ashworth, who tasted victory in a Super League Grand Final with Saints, added: "With Ian Watson at the reigns, I'm really happy to sign.

"He's a proven coach, and if he can build what he did at Salford, we can be a top contender. I've come to win things. That's what I want to do."