Anthony Gelling scored six Super League tries during his time with Warrington, helping them to a 2020 play-off semi-final spot

Super League side Warrington Wolves have cancelled the contract of centre Anthony Gelling by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old joined the Wire from Championship side Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2020 season.

The Cook Islands international scored seven tries in 13 appearances in all competitions for Warrington.

"The club would like to thank Anthony for his efforts at the Wire and wish him well in the next chapter of his career," a club statement said.

During his time with Warrington, Gelling was suspended by the club following an alleged incident involving his partner in February.