Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Flower reached six Super League Grand Finals during his time with Wigan, with his three wins during that time all coming against Warrington

Wigan Warriors prop forward Ben Flower has left the Super League club to join Championship side Leigh Centurions ahead of the 2021 season.

The 33-year-old Wales international joined Wigan from Crusaders from 2012 and has played 217 Super League games.

Whilst at Wigan, Flower won three Grand Finals as well as a Challenge Cup and two League Leaders' Shields.

"I've had unreal memories over the nine years I've been here. It's been awesome," Flower said.

"I want to thank the fans for everything they've done for me over the years. They took me in from when I first joined the club in 2012.

"The well wishes I've received over the years are very much appreciated. They've been awesome to me."

During his time with Wigan, Flower received a six-month ban for hitting St Helens stand-off Lance Hohaia in the opening stages of the 2014 Super League Grand Final.

Flower became the first player ever to be sent off in a Grand Final, with his ban becoming the longest in the history of the Super League.