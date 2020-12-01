Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Eamon O'Carroll spent two seasons with Catalans Dragons under Steve McNamara as assistant coach

Catalans Dragons assistant coach Eamon O'Carroll has left the Super League club to return to England and join League One Newcastle Thunder.

The 33-year-old former Wigan, Hull and Widnes prop was appointed by Steve McNamara as his number two in 2019.

But the former Ireland international was keen to go back to England to rejoin his young family.

Ex-Papua New Guinea captain David Mead, 32, has opted to return to Australia after not being offered a new deal.

He becomes the latest player to leave the club following props Mickael Simon and Antoni Maria, half-back Lucas Albert and long-serving club captain Remy Casty, who have all left since the end of the season.

David Mead played at Wembley as centre in the 20-14 Challenge Cup win over Warrington in 2018

Mead was part of the Dragons' history-making Challenge Cup winning team after arriving in 2018.

The former Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos back scored 28 tries in 57 games with the Dragons, 22 of them in 49 Super League appearances.

Dragons head coach McNamara was full of praise for O'Carroll's efforts in a tough year for the sport.

"Eamon has made a huge impression," he said. "He is very popular and respected by everybody at the club.

"He has worked tirelessly under an extremely difficult situation, given Covid and his young family having to go back to the UK.

"Our loss is certainly Newcastle Thunder's gain and I really look forward to seeing him progress as a young head coach.

"He played a major contribution in his two seasons here at the Dragons."