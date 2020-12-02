Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Roby is one of a number of Warrington academy players to receive England call-ups in the past year

Huddersfield Giants have signed promising hooker George Roby from Warrington Wolves on a two-year deal.

Roby, 18, is an England academy international but is yet to make any appearances at senior level.

"My ambition is to play Super League," Roby said. "But first, I want to prove what I can do in training and then hopefully I can play first team."

Roby will benefit from playing alongside fellow hookers Adam O'Brien and James Cunningham.

Former England international Luke Robinson is also staying at the club as he becomes new head coach Ian Watson's assistant coach.