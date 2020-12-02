Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Burke made 11 Super League appearances for Salford Red Devils last season

Salford Red Devils prop Greg Burke is to remain with the Super League club after signing a new two-year contract.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Widnes on an initial loan deal in 2018 before a permanent move a year later.

During his time with the Red Devils, Burke reached the 2019 Grand Final and this year's Challenge Cup final.

"What we've done in two years has been unreal. From the middle-eights to the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final - we have to keep competing," he said.

"I've had some great memories here. I remember that [2019 Super League semi-final] win at Wigan felt like a home game, especially when the fans cheered at [Lee] Mossop going over."

Burke's extension comes after Richard Marshall joined the club as their new head coach having previously been assistant at St Helens, where he won two Grand Finals in a row.

"Greg's a tough, resilient player, who's proved himself to be an asset with ball in hand," Marshall added.

"From the reports I've had, he's also the kind of character that every club needs, so I'm looking forward to working with him."