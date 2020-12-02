Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

As well as guiding Wigan Warriors to the League Leaders' Shield, Adrian Lam won the 2020 Super League Head Coach of the Year award

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the Super League club for the 2021 season.

Lam initially joined Wigan for the 2019 campaign but stayed for a second season after Shaun Edwards changed his mind about taking over at the DW Stadium.

The 50-year-old led the club to a first League Leaders' Shield since 2012 and the Super League Grand Final last term.

"It's a massive honour for me to re-sign at this great club," Lam said.

"It's been a fantastic year overall. I've seen the team grow as a unit and winning the League Leaders' Shield was a highlight, but we must go one better in 2021."

The Papua New Guinean's deal ran out at the end of the season, and he had previously indicated he was waiting for half-back Jackson Hastings to agree a new deal before committing himself to the club.

Hastings signed a new contract for 2021 before last week's Grand Final, which saw Wigan defeated by St Helens in a frantic final minute at the KCOM Stadium.

"To win the Head Coach of the Year award and the League Leaders' Shield and to come so close to winning a great Grand Final is a good effort," chairman Ian Lenagan said of Lam, who spent three years with the Cherry and Whites as a player.

"But he knows we want more, and we think him well capable of that."