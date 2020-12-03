Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dan Norman made his Super League debut during his time with Widnes Vikings

Super League title winners St Helens have signed young prop Dan Norman on a two-year deal from Championship side London Broncos.

The 23-year-old initially joined the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season from Widnes, where he made 19 appearances.

However, after a curtailed campaign he has now returned to the north and adds to Saints' forward pack.

"I've enjoyed my short time at London and I'm thankful for the opportunity," Norman told St Helens' website external-link .

"I'm now really looking forward to the new challenge at St Helens and gaining more Super League experience with the best team in the competition."

During his time with Widnes, Norman made his Super League debut prior to their relegation in 2018 and played in their 1895 Cup final appearance at Wembley the following year.

"We see Dan as a player with massive potential. He already has some Super League experience and is a young, strong forward," head coach Kristian Woolf said.

"He has impressed in the Championship for Widnes and London is a big body with good athleticism and work ethic."