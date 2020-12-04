Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matty Costello played eight times and scored two tries in Saints' most recent Grand Final-winning season

Centre Matty Costello will leave St Helens next year after nine years with the club.

The 22-year-old began as an academy player at Saints and went on to make his first-team debut in 2018.

He helped St Helens reach successive Super League Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020, but did not feature in either title-deciding win.