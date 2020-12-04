Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan winger Joe Burgess was on the losing side in a Grand Final for the third time in Friday's thriller against St Helens

Salford have signed Wigan winger Joe Burgess on a three-year contract.

England international Burgess, 26, who broke his jaw in Friday's 8-4 Grand Final defeat by St Helens, had been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

He is the first signing made by Richard Marshall, following his appointment as new head coach three days ago.

Wigan have also announced that second-row Jack Wells, 23, has also left after four injury-hit years during which he went on loan to Swinton and Toronto.

Burgess will be reunited at Salford with centre Dan Sarginson, who joined the club a year ago in the first of a string of moves between the two North-West rivals that saw Jackson Hastings and Jake Bibby go to Wigan.

"I've missed Sarg," said Burgess. "He's a big character on and off the field. I'm looking forward to working with him again.".

"This is a big step for me to make sure I get in next year's England squad. I've got a new set of teammates, so I need to fit myself in and do my best for them."

Burgess made the breakthrough with his home town club in 2014 before heading off for a year in Australia in 2016.

After joining Sydney Roosters, he went out on loan to South Sydney Rabbitohs before returning to Wigan for the 2017 season.

He scored tries in both Wigan's Grand Final defeats by St Helens in 2014 and Leeds in 2015, and was again part of the luckless line-up in Friday's thriller at the KC Stadium.

Burgess was in Australia when Wigan won the 2016 Grand Final against Warrington and missed the 2018 win over Wire through injury.

He has run in 107 tries in 129 games in his two spells with Wigan, including his World Club Challenge hat-trick against Cronulla Sharks in 2017.

Wigan executive director, Kris Radlinski said: "Joe and Jack have both represented the club with honour and leave as very popular guys. Our doors will always remain open for them."