Daniel Smith had a spell on loan at Featherstone during his time with Huddersfield

Castleford Tigers prop Daniel Smith has agreed a contract extension for the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old has made 29 appearances since joining his hometown club from Huddersfield Giants in 2019.

Smith suffered a pectoral injury following the restart of the 2020 season in August and spent four weeks working with their conditioning staff.

"We're working hard with him to make him a little bit more durable," said head coach Daryl Powell.