Josh Reynolds spent 10 years in Australia's NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers

Hull FC have signed experienced Australian half-back Josh Reynolds from NRL side Wests Tigers for next season.

The 31-year-old, who scored 44 tries in the Australian league, moves to KCOM Stadium on a two-year deal with the option of a third year.

Reynolds represented New South Wales in the State of Origin series in 2014 and has played 160 NRL games in his career.

"I'm really ready to rip in and get started. I'm excited about what the next few years has in store," he said.

"The stadium looks class. I can't wait to run out there for the club and start the next chapter in my career."

Black and Whites head coach Brett Hodgson called Reynolds an "elite player" and is looking forward to welcoming him to Hull next year.

"He builds his game around work ethic and effort, and that's what we are after here at the club - he'll be a real leader for us," added Hodgson.

"Josh is a passionate guy and when he sets his sights on what he wants to achieve, he will excel. To have him in black and white is a really exciting prospect for the club."