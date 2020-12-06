Jack Cogger: Huddersfield Giants sign Australian half-back on two-year deal

Jack Cogger
Cogger was captain of the 2014 Australian Schoolboys team and has played for New South Wales at under-16, under-18 and under-20 level

Huddersfield Giants have signed Australian half-back Jack Cogger on a two-year contract.

Cogger, 23, has made 42 National Rugby League appearances in his homeland for Newcastle Knights and latterly Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Head coach Ian Watson told the club website:external-link "Jack gives us great competition in the spine of the team.

"He's a no nonsense rugby player with a great kicking game and experience at NRL level."

Cogger added: "It's a really good opportunity at a time in my career when I need high-level consistent football and I think Huddersfield can offer that.

"I spoke to Ian Watson and he's filled me with confidence that it was going to be the right place to further my game."

