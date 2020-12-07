Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield captained Rob Burrow for much of Burrow's 17-year career playing for Leeds Rhinos

Fundraising by Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield for team-mate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association has passed £2m.

Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days in a bid to raise £77, 777 for the charity and Burrow, who is living with the illness.

The amount raised had risen to £1.2m by the time he completed his seventh run on Monday.

"I'm absolutely blown away and I can't thank people enough," Sinfield said.

"The whole MND community has got behind us and it's going to make a huge difference."

Sinfield, who is now the Rhinos' director of rugby, was Leeds captain for the majority of Burrow's 17-year career with the Headingley side.

Burrow retired in 2017 and revealed he had been diagnosed with MND in December of 2019.

Burrow said of his old skipper: "Kev, from day one, has always been a role model for me, and someone who I hold in the highest regard.

"I hope you know I'd do the same for you, it means everything to me."