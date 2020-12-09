Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Clare came through Castleford's academy

Castleford Tigers winger James Clare has signed a new one-year deal with the Super League club.

The 29-year-old, who made his first-team debut in 2012, will now remain at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle until the end of the 2021 campaign.

"He has been our most improved player and as consistent as ever," head coach Daryl Powell told the club website. external-link

"He works so hard on his game, is so committed to what he does and is reaping the rewards."