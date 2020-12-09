Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Whitley scored eight tries in just 15 games in 2020, the same tally he managed in a full season the year previous

Back-rower Matt Whitley has signed a new two-year contract with Catalans Dragons, having spent two seasons with the Perpignan-based club.

The 24-year-old moved to France from Widnes Vikings for the 2019 season and made the left-side second-row berth his own, scoring 16 tries in 42 games.

In total the England Knights forward has 36 tries in 141 matches, including four seasons at the Vikings.

"It's a club I feel is heading in the right direction," Whitley said.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of this good group of players and staff for another two years.

"After reaching the semi-finals in 2020, I'm looking to push on this next upcoming season to win something for this great club."

Dragons head coach Steve McNamara added: "Matt has progressed and matured significantly in his two seasons in France. He and his family have settled into France incredibly well.

"His performances have been consistently good and we look forward to him having a growing influence within the team."