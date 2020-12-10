Robbie Mulhern: Warrington sign Hull KR prop as Luis Johnson goes in opposite direction
Warrington Wolves have signed Hull KR prop Robbie Mulhern on a two-year deal, with second-row Luis Johnson going the other way on a one-year contract.
Mulhern, 26, scored 11 tries in 110 appearances for the Robins after joining from Leeds in 2016.
"Warrington is a massive club and I'm really happy and privileged to be able to join," he told the club website.
Johnson, 21, previously spent time on loan with Tony Smith's side in the 2019 season.