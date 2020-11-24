Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Greenwood joined Wigan in 2018 after a season in NRL with Gold Coast Titans

Huddersfield Giants have completed the signing of Wigan Warriors forward Joe Greenwood on a two-year contract.

Second row Greenwood, 27, becomes head coach Ian Watson's latest addition since taking over at Giants last month.

He started for Wigan in their Grand Final defeat by St Helens, who he also previously played for between 2012 and 2017 before joining Gold Coast Titans.

"It's exciting times ahead, and exciting times with the new coach on board," Greenwood said.

"The way Ian (Watson) spoke to me, the team will be pushing to win everything. I feel with the recruitment going the way it is, that's definitely possible."

Giants have also signed Australian half-back Jack Cogge, St Helens forward Jack Ashworth and hookers James Cunningham and George Roby - from Toronto Wolfpack and Warrington, respectively - in recent weeks.