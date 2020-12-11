Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike McMeeken has been with Castleford since signing from London Broncos in 2015

Catalans Dragons have made their first signing for the 2021 season by bringing forward Mike McMeeken from Castleford.

The 26-year-old England international has signed a two-year contract with the Perpignan club, tying him to the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until 2022.

"Michael is a high quality signing for the club," said Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

"His sheer size and athleticism, combined with his ability to be an 80-minute player make him quite unique."

Hampshire-born McMeeken, who played rugby union from an early age before switching to league with London Broncos, moved to Cas in 2015.

The back-row forward's haul of 40 tries in 176 games - 35 of them for the Tigers - helped to earn him two caps for England at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

"I have played at the Stade Gilbert Brutus a few times now," said McMeeken. "So I've seen what a great atmosphere the fans make.

"The club want to re-create the 2018 Challenge Cup success with more silverware and it's something I definitely want to be a part of."

A host of English compatriots are already based in the south of France - five ex-Wigan players; Michael McIlorum, the Tomkins brothers Joel and Sam, Tom Davies and Lewis Tierney, as well as former Widnes forward Matt Whitley.