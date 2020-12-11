Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harvey Livett played in Warrington's 2018 Challenge Cup final loss to Catalans Dragons

Salford have signed adaptable Warrington back-row forward Harvey Livett on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who can also play at centre, made 47 appearances for Wire.

He spent the 2020 season on loan at Hull Kingston Rovers, scoring two tries in 10 matches, having also had a loan spell in 2019 with the Robins, who had hoped to make his move more permanent. external-link

"He's an exciting, energetic player, who adds another dimension," said Salford boss Richard Marshall.

"He has a lot of Super League experience for a player so young, but is still determined to continue his development."

Livett is the latest player to join Salford from one of their North West neighbours in the last week following St Helens centre Matty Costello and Wigan and England winger Joe Burgess.