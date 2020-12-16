Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Takairangi left former club Parramatta in October

Hull KR have signed New Zealand and Cook Islands international Brad Takairangi on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old can play in the back-row, centres and stand-off, and has played for Parramatta, Gold Coast Titans and Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

He joins a Hull KR side which finished bottom of Super League last season.

"His versatility and experience will be enormous for us and will add to our strength in depth in a number of positions," said head coach Tony Smith.

"The Luis Johnson deal really enabled this to get across the line. That deal we did with Warrington allowed us to get to the levels in order to secure Brad, so whilst we weren't on the lookout for that deal originally, it's ended up helping us get two strong players."