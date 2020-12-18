Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gil Dudson (right) has come up against new club Catalans several times in his career

Catalans Dragons have completed the signing of Salford prop Gil Dudson on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old Wales international makes the move after turning down a new deal with Red Devils earlier this year.

He helped them reach the Challenge Cup final in October, starting in the narrow defeat by Leeds at Wembley.

Dudson will link up with some former Wigan team-mates at Catalans including Michael McIlorum, Joel and Sam Tomkins, Tom Davies and Lewis Tierney.

"It was a no brainer for me," he said after completing the move.

"The squad that's been assembled is going to be up there challenging come the end of the season and I want to be a part of that."