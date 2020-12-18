Salford were punished by the RFL last month for a financial breach and were deducted three wins

The Rugby Football League have fined Salford Red Devils £15,000, half of it suspended, for failing to fulfil a Super League fixture in October.

Salford withdrew from their scheduled match against Warrington, informing the RFL they had only 13 players available for selection.

The Wolves were subsequently awarded a 24-0 victory.

An RFL statement said that they had to ensure the integrity of their competitions at all times.

The statement added: "Salford did not meet the specific requirements identified under the RFL's Covid protocols for withdrawing from a fixture - a minimum of seven players ruled out as a direct result of Covid-19 (either through a positive test or contact tracing)."

Salford said they were "hugely disappointed" by the decision.

Because of Covid-19 protocols they had promoted two academy players into their squad, but decided "it would be a risk to the welfare of these players and those who had recently returned from injury, to expose them to 80 minutes in opposition to senior players that compete at international level, without any possibility of interchanges".

The statement continued: "At a time when other sports have been criticised for their approaches to player welfare, Salford Red Devils are disappointed that the RFL have not supported the stance taken by the club. This will not alter the club's priorities and approach going forward."

Salford were also deducted three wins by the RFL last month for failing to meet the terms of a financial commitment agreed in 2013.