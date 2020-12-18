Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Keanen Brand has two years left on his contract at Warrington

Newly-promoted Leigh Centurions have signed centre Keanan Brand on loan from fellow Super League side Warrington.

The 21-year-old, who can also play on the wing, made three appearances for Wire in the 2020 campaign.

Brand won the Championship's young player of the year award in 2019 while at Widnes after scoring nine tries.

"We'll be going into Super League full of optimism and obviously we'll be seen as the underdogs but I like the challenge that brings," he said.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Leigh beat bids from five rival Championship sides to replace Toronto Wolfpack in Super League.