Wales Rugby League is seeking a new women's head coach after Craig Taylor left the role.

Taylor took charge of two games in Wales' inaugural 2019 campaign, but Covid-19 crushed plans for more games in 2020 and 2021.

The governing body in Wales says Taylor's personal circumstances have since changed.

"It's with a heavy heart that I am stepping down as head coach," said Taylor.

"I was hoping to bow out after the Emerging Nations World Cup, but as that isn't happening now, this I feel is the right time to step down due to a change in commitments for me in 2021.

"With this timed for today, Wales RL can move on positively with a new coach to lead them to 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

"I was immensely proud to lead the first ever Wales Women's international rugby league team and I'd like to thank everyone involved so much for their effort."