Josh Jones made 114 appearances for Ian Watson's Salford Red Devils between 2016 and 2019

Huddersfield Giants have signed forward Josh Jones from fellow Super League side Hull FC for an undisclosed fee.

The former Salford back-rower, 27, began his career at St Helens, playing a pivotal role in Saints' Super League success in 2014.

He was managed by Giants coach Ian Watson during his time at the Red Devils following a brief spell in union with Exeter.

"I know just how good of a player he is," Watson told the club website.

"What he'll bring to the club is genuine quality, which has been key to all our moves and a winning mentality. At Salford, he increased the intensity of training and the way in which we trained, and changed the way we went about match situations."

Jones will arrive at Huddersfield for the start of pre-season training on 4 January.