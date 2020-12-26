Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Krisnan Inu's 2020 performances were rewarded with a place in the Super League Dream Team

Centre Krisnan Inu has signed an extension with Salford Red Devils to remain part of Richard Marshall's squad for the 2021 Super League campaign.

The 33-year-old ex-Kiwi and Samoa international scored 12 tries in 13 games in 2020, and made the Dream Team.

Inu was part of the side that lost the Challenge Cup final to Leeds, their second major final in the past two years after the 2019 Grand Final.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my stay at Salford," Inu said.

"I love playing here and I think that helped me get back to my best last season.

"The boys are great to be around and it's been two finals in two years for us since I arrived, so we all want to go that one step further now."