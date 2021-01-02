Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield Trinity finished 10th out of 11 clubs last season

Wakefield Trinity have "strongly condemned" an incident which appeared to show some players breaching West Yorkshire's tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions on New Year's Eve.

The Super League club are conducting an investigation, and criticised the "small minority" of players involved.

"We are extremely disappointed with the players' actions," a Trinity statement said.

"Our players should be role models to the wider community."

Under tier 3 restrictions, people are not allowed to meet indoors unless living with or part of a support bubble external-link , while outdoors meetings are also restricted.

The statement continued: "The club strongly condemn any thoughtless actions that not only put the lives of others at risk, but also potentially subject our brave front-line workers to further risks and place additional burdens on an already stretched NHS.

"Some people are asking, quite rightly, why these individuals feel they are exempt from following Covid protocols and rules."